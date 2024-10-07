Miron Construction hosts hands-on career experience at local high school

Miron Construction hosted a hands-on construction experience at Appleton East High School for more than 200 Appleton area students. The company is hoping to inspire the next generation of construction workers.



A hands-on construction careers fair was held for Appleton Area School District students, offering insight into alternative learning paths.

Miron Construction emphasized the need for a new generation of workers to fill gaps in the construction industry.

One student apprentice shared his excitement about learning carpentry skills while helping build his own high school.

On Monday morning, Neenah-based company Miron Construction gave these students a chance to discover alternate paths to learning in the classroom. "They may not have to go to a four-year school to find their passion," Miron Construction Education Engagement Manager Dawn Grenzer-Stumpf said.

Grenzer-Stumpf added that the industry needs a new generation of workers.

"A lot of our talent is at retirement age and there is a gap. I believe, so, a stat of every three individuals there's only one coming in to replace them," Grenzer-Stumpf said.

On Monday morning, Miron taught students basic building skills at one of their job sites, which happens to be the expansion and remodel at Appleton East High School.

John Jorgensen, a junior at Appleton East, is also a carpenter youth apprentice with Miron.

"I wake up every day looking forward to it," Jorgensen said, excitedly. "Being able to come to work and in the future being able to tell my kids, 'Oh yeah, I built my high school.'"

So for him, the day was doubly special.

"I have buddies that come through, or that have come through today on their field trip and I'm just like, 'Hey, this is what I do for my job,'" Jorgensen added.

Miron also tells me they are happy to form connections with the community as they continue to show the importance of construction in everyday life.

If you're interested in learning more about opportunities with Miron, you can visit their website.