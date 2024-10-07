Open in App
    'Slow travel,' Pulaski preps for Draft less than 200 days away

    By Pari Apostolakos,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lL71_0vxsoTA000

    With just 199 days until the NFL Draft descends upon northeast Wisconsin, Pulaski plans more than 24 hours of community events and activities for the weekend.

    • A look inside the latest meeting of Pulaski's NFL Draft Committee.
    • Tournaments, a video contest, a Polish market, watch party and community tours are some of the ideas on the table to draw the crowds.
    • The committee's focus isn't just on the tourists.

    (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

    There's only 199 days until the NFL Draft comes to Green Bay. I'm your Pulaski neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos here with how the village plans to take advantage of the hype.

    Pulaski is laying out more than 24 hours worth of activities and events for the weekend of the 2025 NFL draft.

    Now less than 200 days away, the village known for its Polka Days Festival wants to show the nation they are so much more.

    "Hopefully we get some people from out of town that have never been here to experience what Pulaski has to offer," Super Ron's assistant store Manager Jay Young said.

    From a Draft watch party at a downtown pub, flag football and disc golf tournaments, to a Polish market and a possible short video contest community members chipped away at some of their to-do lists to get ideas for the Draft weekend off the ground. The committee is centering the concept around slow travel, the idea that people can visit a community for the purpose of getting to know its people.

    "We haven't had a lot of opportunities to say this is what we do, this is who we are, this is what we have to offer," Stacey Von Busch of the Pulaski Area Chamber of Commerce said.

    But it's not all about the out-of-towners.

    "I think a lot of people are going to want to stay in town and not travel," Young said. "I think the community will be excited with all the different events that are going to be going on."

    Now the search begins for volunteers and people to help bring the vision for draft weekend in Pulaski to life.

    "It's really now identifying who those individuals are and who's ready to have some fun with us," Von Busch said.

    Anyone wanting to get involved with planning activities here during the NFL Draft can reach out to the Chamber of Commerce .

