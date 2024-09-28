Karl-Anthony Towns Joins Knicks In Blockbuster Trade With Timberwolves

The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a blockbuster NBA trade that will send All-Star forward Julius Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota in exchange for All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. The deal, which also includes the Charlotte Hornets as a third team, as reported by ESPN late Friday.

The Timberwolves will receive a 2025 top-13-protected first-round pick from New York via the Detroit Pistons, while the Hornets are expected to receive draft compensation for facilitating the financial aspect of the trade, sources said.

The move provides New York with a much-needed upgrade at center after it was revealed that starter Mitchell Robinson will miss at least the first two months of the season following offseason ankle surgery. Towns, 28, is a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection with career averages of 22.9 points and 10.8 rebounds. He shot 41.6% from three-point range last season, helping Minnesota reach the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.

NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Julius Randle, New York Knicks Updates

Towns will reunite with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who previously coached him in Minnesota from 2016 to 2019.

Timberwolves Land Randle, DiVincenzo

The Timberwolves, who reached the Western Conference finals last season, will add Randle, 29, who averaged 24.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in an injury-shortened campaign. Randle is expected to be ready for training camp after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in April.

Minnesota will also acquire DiVincenzo, 27, a sharpshooter who made a career-high 283 three-pointers last season with the Knicks. DiVincenzo’s perimeter shooting will fill a critical need for the Timberwolves, who lose Towns, one of the league’s premier shooting big men.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, who previously coached Randle in New Orleans, is expected to play a significant role in his transition to Minnesota. Finch has expressed admiration for Randle’s versatility and competitiveness, as ESPN reported.

NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Julius Randle, New York Knicks Updates

ESPN reported that the deal has been in the works throughout the summer but gained traction in recent days when the Hornets were brought in as a third team to help balance the financial aspects of the trade. The trade is not expected to be finalized for a few days.

Want the latest NBA analysis, breaking news, and insider information? Click Here. Follow NBA Analysis Network on Twitter and Facebook.

Interested in reading the latest storylines and analysis in the NFL? Check out our partner NFL Analysis Network.