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Navasota

City-wide garage sale set for November 7

2 days ago
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The City-Wide Garage Sale in Navasota will take place on Saturday, November 7 at locations across town. Residents can buy a copy of the Navasota Examiner to see the full list of participating garage sale addresses and plan their shopping route.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Navasota - Government

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