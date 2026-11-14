Navarre’s food scene is busy with tourists and locals, which means steady demand for weekend, breakfast, and event staff. Here are a few flexible roles that could fit around school, family, or another job.

Employer: Not listed (food truck kitchen)

Not listed (food truck kitchen) Location: Navarre, FL

Type: Temporary, Weekends Only (Sat & Sun)

Pay: $125 per day

Work in a food truck kitchen on Saturdays and Sundays, 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. You’ll prep ingredients, grill and cook to order, and keep your station clean and safe—great if you have kitchen skills and want a steady weekend side gig.

Employer: Peregrine Hospitality (hotel)

(hotel) Location: Navarre, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Early-bird role setting up and running the hotel breakfast area, usually around 6 a.m. to late morning. You’ll keep the buffet stocked, help guests, and maintain a clean dining space—good fit if you like mornings, staying organized, and friendly guest interaction.

Employer: Bridgepoint, LLC / Hospitality Services Group (HSG)

Location: Navarre, FL

Type: Event-based / side gig

Event-based / side gig Pay: Not listed

Pick up event shifts this fall helping with banquets and special events. You’ll help set up, serve food, clear tables, and break down after events—ideal if you want flexible, on-your-feet work and enjoy a busy, social atmosphere.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—event and weekend roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.