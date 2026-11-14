My Home Watch Concierge has joined the Navarre Chamber as a Business Class Partner for the Chamber’s 2026 Annual SAIL Awards Celebration Breakfast, supporting an event that honors local success, achievement, inspiration, and community impact. The company serves Navarre and nearby areas with home watch inspections, storm prep, property oversight, arrival services, and grocery concierge help for seasonal and vacation homeowners. Co-owner Gretchen Ludwig, who moved from the Dallas/Fort Worth area in summer 2019, also serves as Chair of the SAIL Awards Planning Committee and is helping design the Chamber’s “DESTINATION: NAVARRE” celebration.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Navarre Chamber