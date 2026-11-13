Navarre Youth Sports Association (NYSA), a 30+ year member of the Navarre Chamber, will serve as a Business Class Partner for the Chamber’s 2026 Annual SAIL Awards Celebration Breakfast on Friday, November 20. NYSA is recognized for decades of work with local youth sports and for the volunteer service of NYSA President Michael Kennedy, who has served as Co-Chair of the Chamber’s Military & Veteran Affairs Committee over the past year.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Navarre Chamber