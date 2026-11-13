Navarre’s retail scene is busy, and local stores are staffing up. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these cashier roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Winn-Dixie Company

The Winn-Dixie Company Location: Navarre, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-and-center role helping shoppers check out quickly and accurately. You’ll run the POS, bag groceries, help customers to their cars, collect carts, and keep your lane stocked and tidy.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Location: Navarre, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Restaurant cashier spot with a fast-paced, sports-bar vibe. Good fit if you enjoy the food & beverage scene and want to grow your skills in a busy, guest-focused setting.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Navarre, FL

Type: Part-time (under 30 hrs/week)

(under 30 hrs/week) Starting Pay: $18.00/hour, with raises up to $20.00/hour by year 5

Mix of cashier and stocker work—run the register, help with curbside orders, and keep shelves full and neat. Comes with competitive pay and access to 401(k) and other benefits, even for part-timers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and exact duties are in each posting, and you might spot a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.