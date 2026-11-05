2026 Navarre SAIL Awards Breakfast Set for Nov. 20

The Navarre Chamber will hold its 2026 Annual SAIL Awards Celebration Breakfast on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 7–9 AM at St. Sylvester Catholic Church. Hampton Inn & Suites Navarre is serving as a First Class Partner for the event, recognized for its strong support of the Chamber, its members, and community events. Everyone is invited as all nominees are honored and the 2026 SAIL Award winners are announced. More information: https://business.navarrechamber.com/events/details/annual-sail-awards-celebration-breakfast-destination-navarre-where-community-business-meet-in-paradise-33922

This content is adapted from materials provided by Navarre Chamber