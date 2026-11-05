SAIL Awards Breakfast set for Nov. 20, 2026

The Navarre Chamber will host the 2026 Annual SAIL Awards Celebration Breakfast on Friday, November 20, 2026 from 7 AM to 9 AM at St. Sylvester Catholic Church, with Rx Express Pharmacy of Navarre serving as a Business Class Partner and Legacy Partner sponsor. All community members are invited as all 2026 SAIL Award nominees are recognized and the year’s winners are announced. More information: business.navarrechamber.com event page

This content is adapted from materials provided by Navarre Chamber