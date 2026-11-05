Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Navarre

SAIL Awards Breakfast set for Nov. 20, 2026

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEwY2_1Gp4firt00

The Navarre Chamber will host the 2026 Annual SAIL Awards Celebration Breakfast on Friday, November 20, 2026 from 7 AM to 9 AM at St. Sylvester Catholic Church, with Rx Express Pharmacy of Navarre serving as a Business Class Partner and Legacy Partner sponsor. All community members are invited as all 2026 SAIL Award nominees are recognized and the year’s winners are announced. More information: business.navarrechamber.com event page

This content is adapted from materials provided by Navarre Chamber

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments