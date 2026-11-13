Naugatuck’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and keeping production running smoothly.

Below are several strong options in manufacturing & production right here in Naugatuck, CT.

Employer: P2 Science (via Connecticut Innovations )

P2 Science (via ) Location: Naugatuck, CT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Pay: $28.00/hr base + $1/hr shift differential

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Hands-on role running plant processes, doing basic maintenance, and in-process quality checks at a green-chemistry company. Good fit if you have chemical or processing plant operator experience, can handle heavy work, and like a steady 2nd-shift schedule.

Employer: CKS Packaging, Inc

Location: Naugatuck, CT

Type: Full-time (shifts listed below)

Full-time (shifts listed below) Pay: Competitive pay based on experience and skills (no exact range listed)

(no exact range listed) Shifts: 1st: Mon–Fri (some Saturdays), 7:00 am – 3:00 pm 2nd: Mon–Fri (some Saturdays), 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm 3rd: Mon–Fri (some Saturdays), 11:00 pm – 7:00 am



Industrial maintenance role keeping production equipment and facility systems running. Ideal if you have mechanical troubleshooting skills, can work with motors, pumps, pneumatics, hydraulics, and like solving problems on the floor.

Employer: FDH Aero

Location: Naugatuck, CT

Type: Full-time

Lead the site quality team for a global aerospace and defense supply chain company. You’ll own AS9100/ISO 9001 processes, audits, and continuous improvement, and work closely with operations and engineering. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Engineering (or related) and site-level quality leadership experience in aerospace or manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—employers often consider a range of experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.