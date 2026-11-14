Natrona Heights has a steady flow of hospital and lab openings right now, especially for folks with hands-on clinical skills. Here are a couple of solid options if you like working behind the scenes in patient care.

Employer: Highmark / Allegheny Health Network

Highmark / Location: Natrona Heights, PA

Type: Part-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed (includes $7,500 sign-on bonus)

Work independently in the lab preparing and staining tissue samples for pathologist review. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in an ASCP-eligible program and HT(ASCP) certification (or can get it within 1 year) and want a specialized role with a strong sign-on bonus.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Location: Natrona Heights, PA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Draw blood using standard techniques (venipuncture, heel sticks, fingersticks) and help with specimen processing and lab support. You’ll need phlebotomy training, and they prefer candidates with phlebotomy certification and experience; background clearances are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.