🏥 Natrona Heights Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Natrona Heights has a few solid healthcare roles open right now, from hospital lab work to hands-on animal care. If you like helping patients (human or furry), these are worth a look.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network Location: Natrona Heights, PA

Natrona Heights, PA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed ($10,000 sign-on bonus noted)

Work in the hospital lab running routine and complex tests that doctors rely on every day. This role is great if you have a Bachelor’s in an ASCP-eligible program and want a stable, technical job with room to mentor others and grow your skills.

Employer: Rainbow Veterinary Hospital

Rainbow Veterinary Hospital Location: Natrona Heights, PA

Natrona Heights, PA Type: Full-time (in person)

Full-time (in person) Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour (range listed varies; depends on experience)

Busy small animal clinic looking for a full-time assistant who loves pets and doesn’t mind a fast pace. Experience is preferred but they will train, and you get paid time off while working directly with animals and their owners.

Employer: Rainbow Pet Care Center

Rainbow Pet Care Center Location: Natrona Heights, PA

Natrona Heights, PA Type: Full-time (in person)

Full-time (in person) Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Split your time between the front desk and the exam rooms—greeting clients, scheduling, handling payments, and helping with procedures. This is a nice fit if you’re organized, friendly, and want both customer service and hands-on animal care. Includes employee discount and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local clinics and hospitals update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.