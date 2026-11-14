📅 Free teen book club meetup with drink at Chozen Yogurt

Teens, this one’s for you! The Teen Book Club is meeting on Tuesday, November 17 at 6 PM at Chozen Yogurt.

Students in grades 9–12 are invited to hang out for a relaxed chat about this month’s pick, “Caraval” by Stephanie Garber. It’s a fantasy story about two sisters, a magical performance where the audience is part of the show, and a race to find Tella in just five days.

Grab your free copy of the book ahead of time from the Library’s Teen Zone so you’re ready to join the discussion.

Your first drink is free, thanks to the Friends of the Natrona County Library.

For more info, call 577.7323.