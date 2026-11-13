📅 Learn How AI Really Works at the Library

Curious about artificial intelligence and all the buzz around it?

The Natrona County Library is hosting “Your Tech Questions, Answered: How Does AI Actually Work?” on Monday, November 16, 2026, from 1:00–2:00 PM in the Crawford Room.

This adult class will:

Break down basics like neural networks and machine learning

and Explain how Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (GPT) models work

models work Help you understand how AI uses information and responds to your prompts

It’s a great fit if you want a clearer, non-technical explanation of AI so you can make more informed choices about using it.

For details, call 577.7323.