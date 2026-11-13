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📅 Library class: How AI actually works on Nov 16
8 days ago
📅 Learn How AI Really Works at the Library
Curious about artificial intelligence and all the buzz around it?
The Natrona County Library is hosting “Your Tech Questions, Answered: How Does AI Actually Work?” on Monday, November 16, 2026, from 1:00–2:00 PM in the Crawford Room.
This adult class will:
- Break down basics like neural networks and machine learning
- Explain how Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (GPT) models work
- Help you understand how AI uses information and responds to your prompts
It’s a great fit if you want a clearer, non-technical explanation of AI so you can make more informed choices about using it.
For details, call 577.7323.
More Info: Your Tech Questions, Answered: How Does AI Actuall...
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