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A piece of movie history hit the auction block this week and brought in nearly $5 million.

Darth Vader‘s lightsaber used in the Star Wars sequels The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi was sold through Heritage Auctions in Dallas on Thursday, November 12, for a staggering $4.875 million.

The sale established a new auction record for a screen-used Star Wars prop, breaking the record previously set by the $3.75 million sale of Luke Skywalker‘s lightsaber and severed hand effects rig from July.

Both props appeared in the pivotal scene from 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back in which Vader, played by David Prowse and voiced by James Earl Jones, tells Mark Hamill‘s Skywalker, “I am your father.”

While millionaire fans of the franchise may be out of luck when it comes to owning Vader’s iconic prop, several other lightsabers remain available through Heritage Auctions in Dallas, including one used by Hayden Christensen in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Ewan McGregor‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber from 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace is also up for auction.

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The record-breaking sale comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of George Lucus‘ original space fantasy film. Disney is set to re-release the beloved film in theaters in February 2027.

“It is incredibly special to mark the 50th anniversary by returning the original version of Star Wars to theaters so audiences can experience this part of film history on the big screen,” Lucasfilm Co-President Lynwen Brennan said on Thursday. “We look forward to celebrating with our fans all year long — from the releases of Ahsoka and Star Wars: Starfighter to exclusive merchandise, new publishing stories, unforgettable experiences and interactive games.”

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