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Pink Floyd cofounder Roger Waters is ending his marriage to Kamilah Chavis.

On Tuesday, November 10, the 83-year-old rock star reportedly filed for divorce from Chavis, 48, in the New York Supreme Court, according to People.

Court records obtained by the outlet classified the case as a contested divorce, indicating that the former couple may still have unresolved issues to settle.

In October 2021, Waters announced his fifth marriage on Facebook, gushing about his new wife.

“I’m so happy, finally a keeper,” Waters shared alongside his and Chavis’ wedding photos.

In 2018, Waters opened up about his romance with Chavis in an interview with Argentinian outlet Infobae.

“Love is good, obviously. It requires maturing. If you have real love, it will surely last a long time. Because love is about giving, not receiving,” he said at the time.

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Waters also recalled the first time he met Chavis at one of his concerts, admitting that he was instantly drawn to her.

“My security guard would sit with her and they’d talk while I was in the back. I don’t know, something attracted me,” he recalled. “One day I said, ‘Excuse me,’ and she turned around. ‘Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?’ I saw a small reaction, and that was the beginning.”

Before marrying Chavis, Waters was married to Judith Trim from 1968 to 1975, followed by Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992.

He then wed Priscilla Phillips in 1993, with their marriage ending in 2001. His fourth wife was Laurie Durning, whom he married in 2012 before they separated in 2015, per People.

The musician shares two children, Harry, 49, and India, 48, with Christie. He also has a son, Jack, 33, with Phillips.

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