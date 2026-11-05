Brigitte Bardot’s Leaked Letter Reveals ‘Just How Much She Was Suffering’ Before Her 2025 Death

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Brigitte Bardot‘s loved ones had no idea just how desperately unhappy she was with her fourth and final husband Bernard de Chiara, a source tells Examiner.

The late French actress, who passed away in 2025 at the age of 91 after battling a slew of health issues, tied the knot with the 85-year-old businessman in Norway in August 1992, but their marriage was never registered in France.

“Brigitte was always so guarded about her personal life that very few people knew how bad things had gotten,” reveals the source. “It’s heartbreaking for them to be finding out just how much she was suffering when it’s too late to do anything to help her.”

A private letter Bardot penned to de Chiara in November 2022 was recently leaked, per the BBC.

“Today I have reached the end-point of my distress,” she reportedly wrote to him. “I am so in need of a shoulder, a support, a tenderness, a presence – which you are incapable of giving.”

Bardot, who didn’t leave de Chiara anything in her will, also accused him of “patiently destroying” her “day after day” in the scathing correspondence.

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“That letter she wrote to Bernard is absolutely devastating,” admits the source. “Clearly, they fought like cats and dogs, but Bernard insists there’s another side to the story and that he went through hell during their marriage, too.”

He encountered a couple of challenges following her death, too.

De Chiara was ordered out of her seaside Saint-Tropez home, where he’s lived since the early 1990s, due to a provision in her will stipulating that the house should be unoccupied within six months of her death, per the BBC.

“He feels he’s entitled to something after spending more than three decades with her, but her loved ones aren’t going to budge,” says Examiner‘s source. “Her son Nicolas-Jacques Charrier and the people running her foundation are determined to see her wishes respected, and there’s no sign of anyone backing down.”

As Examiner previously reported, the decision to disinherit de Chiara was one that he claims to have signed off on.

“I was the one who told her I didn’t want anything at all,” de Chiara told French newspaper Nice-Matin in September, per the Daily Mail.

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