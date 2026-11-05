400-Year-Old Mystery Solved as Researchers Crack Secret Code on Shipwreck Padlock

Amgueddfa Cymru

Researchers just made a major breakthrough on a 400-year-old mystery.

An ancient padlock found on a shipwreck in Wales has officially been unlocked. The brass combination lock was part of a treasure cargo stored on the Ann Francis ship, which was wrecked following a storm off the coast of Wales on December 28, 1583.

The Ann Francis was returning to Spain when a heavy storm blew it off course, wrecking it on Margam Beach, near the seaside town of Port Talbot.

Now, over four centuries later, researchers have finally cracked the four-letter code to the lock: ANCE. According to a press release from Cardiff University on Wednesday, November 4, researchers figured out the code using CT scanning technology.

“Working alongside specialists at Cardiff University, museum experts used CT scanning technology to examine the lock’s internal mechanism without causing any damage,” the college said. “The scans allowed researchers to identify the correct letter combination and successfully unlock the historic artefact.”

Amgueddfa Cymru

The lock was first discovered back in 1999 on the beach in Port Talbot by metal detectorist Peter Hughes, the BBC reports. It was then acquired by Amgueddfa Cymru and Cardiff University, per the release.

“It was by chance — a day off,” Hughes, 69, told the BBC. “I was walking along the beach with my metal detector on a day off, and I came across a coin. That was the start of a journey that lasted 21 years.”

“I tried to unlock it for about 20 years, I tried moving the dials, finding the right combinations, and I failed,” he recalled. “But with the aid of modern technology, we’ve been able to crack what’s like the Da Vinci code, really.”

Amgueddfa Cymru

The ship’s valuable cargo remained buried in the sand for hundreds of years before experts discovered it, per the release. The lock is believed to have been used to secure a small treasure chest, which was found alongside Spanish silver coins and two coin weights, also recovered from the wreck site.

According to Cardiff University’s release, “the lock may have protected these objects or secured a chest containing valuable items that have not survived, such as documents or textiles.”

Hughes called the lock’s discovery a triumph in his conversation with the BBC, telling the outlet, “It’s like opening the Ark of the Covenant, and I’m delighted, truly thrilled.”

And now, the lock is on display for history lovers to enjoy, as part of the Tides of Treasure exhibition at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea, Wales. The lock and several other artifacts from the Ann Francis will be on exhibit at the museum until September 2027.

Read More From National Examiner