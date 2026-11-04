King Charles and Prince William Beside Themselves Over ‘Sickening’ New Ex-Prince Andrew Allegation

James Whatling; ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

King Charles III and Prince William are beside themselves over the shocking new allegation made against Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, a source tells Examiner.

“Just when they think they’ve heard the worst, something else drops,” says the source.

On October 29, the Daily Express reported that Scottish police are looking into a 2006 trip the former Duke of York, 66, took to Queen Elizabeth II‘s beloved Balmoral estate with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to the news outlet, police have not confirmed the specific allegations they are examining, but it’s understood the inquiry involves claims that women were trafficked to the Scottish Highlands retreat.

“The suggestion that Andrew could have helped Epstein bring trafficked women to Balmoral is sickening,” the source says. “Andrew is heavily denying it and nothing has been proven yet, but the fact that this is something that even needs to be investigated is horrifying on so many levels.”

Andrew was arrested back in February following allegations he shared information with Epstein, who died in 2019 at age 66, while working as a trade envoy for the U.K. but was released and has never been charged with a crime. He has also maintained his innocence and continuously denied any wrongdoing amid intense public scrutiny over his close ties to the late convicted sex offender.

James Whatling

“Obviously, any potential victims are the first concern, but it’s not lost on anyone that Balmoral was the queen’s sanctuary,” notes the source. “If it’s true and Andrew did allow Epstein to traffic women there, it’s a terrible betrayal of her as well.”

There is, however, a “disagreement” over how Charles, 77, should respond to inquiries being made about his scandal-plagued brother, the source adds.

“Some courtiers are advising Charles to keep out of it, arguing that getting more involved will only drag the monarchy further into the scandal,” says the source. “William and others feel they’re past that point.”

As Examiner previously reported, the 44-year-old heir feels his uncle should’ve been removed from the line of succession and cut out of royal life when his connection to Epstein was first called into question.

William and others “want everything handled openly and the police given every bit of help they need,” the source shares. “If that means handing over information that could help build a case against Andrew, so be it.”

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