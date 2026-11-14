Tulsa Police Department/Obituary

An Oklahoma man was taken into custody by police after allegedly hitting his mother with her own car when she came to retrieve it from him.

The Tulsa Police Department arrested John Tiffin on Wednesday, November 11, and charged him with obstructing an officer, reckless driving, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree murder, according to court records viewed by the National Enquirer.

Tiffin, 31, is accused of killing his mother, Karen Curthoys, during an October 8 confrontation in his driveway. She had allowed him to borrow her car a few weeks prior with the understanding that he would return it. However, when that didn’t happen, Curthoys, 69, and her other son went to Tiffin’s home to confront him and retrieve the car.

Police say Curthoys stood in the driveway between the vehicle she arrived in and the one she was trying to recover. Tiffin and his boyfriend were in the borrowed car in the driveway when Tiffin’s brother opened the door and a confrontation ensued. At some point, Tiffin allegedly threw the car into reverse and hit the gas, hitting his brother with the open door and pinning his mother between the two cars.

She was taken to the hospital by paramedics but ultimately died from her injuries.

Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

Investigators continued their investigation and ultimately obtained an arrest warrant from a judge. Officers arrived at Tiffin’s home and began searching with a K-9 unit. They reportedly called out to him to come out, or the dog would bite him. After getting no answer, the dog found Tiffin in the bedroom holding two knives, allegedly attempting to injure his own neck. Officers got him to drop the knives and took him into custody.

No plea information has been made publicly available.

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