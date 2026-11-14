Photo by John Shearer/WireImage; Knopf

Roll the Calls — Ari Emanuel’s explosive memoir in which he took shots at disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and called out former client Mel Gibson following the actor’s infamous 2006 tirade — has been dubbed one of the Best Listens of 2026 in Celebrity Memoirs by Audible.

“It felt like a romp of sorts, though romp is a strange word for such a serious player like Emanuel, a legendary Hollywood super-agent and power broker,” Audible editor Yvonne Durantwrote in a post shared on Thursday, November 12. “Emanuel’s persistence is otherworldly and so are his F-bombs.”

The former WME Group CEO, who famously served as inspiration for Jeremy Piven’s Ari Gold in Entourage, described the book to People as “filled with hard truths I’ve learned about success, failure, loyalty, betrayal, getting by, not getting by, standing up for yourself, showing up for others — and especially how to navigate the crippling self-doubt that comes from what feels like your own personal handicap.”

Knopf

The TKO Group Holdings executive chairman’s book, narrated by Emanuel’s longtime client Bob Odenkirk, made headlines following its September release, as did the promo run.

In an interview published by the Sunday Times in September, Emanuel confirmed that he parted ways with Meghan Markle last year, though she remains a client of WME. When asked where he thought the Suits alum’s career was headed, Emanuel told the outlet, “Here’s the great thing: I don’t have to think about that any more.”

Sylvester Stallone’s The Steps, Christina Applegate’s You with the Sad Eyes and Ke Huy Quan’s Never Say Die also made Audible’s list.

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