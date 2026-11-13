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A teenager in Pakistan is dead after being mauled by a lion while participating in a video for social media.

TikTok creator Nouman Hassan and the owner of a private breeding farm identified as Fayyaz, have been arrested after they allowed a lion at the farm to be taken out of its cage for the filming of a video, according to The Independent.

At some point during the incident on Wednesday, November 11, the lion managed to get loose and mauled a 19-year-old identified as Taha, who was then taken to the hospital in critical condition by Hassan. Unfortunately, Taha succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

The outlet reports that Hassan — whose TikTok page includes many videos of him interacting with exotic animals like tigers and monkeys — asked the workers at the farm, which included Taha, to take the female lion out of her cage so they could film a video.

Kristin Callahan/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Very shortly after being removed from the cage, the lion pounced on Taha. Sadly, his father and brother were employed at the private farm and were there to witness the vicious attack, according to The US Sun.

The Independent reports that Hassan tried to tell police Taha was the victim of a dog attack, but further investigation into his wounds clearly revealed that it was a lion mauling.

The farm has been shut down as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

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