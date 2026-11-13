Martin County Sheriff's Office

A “beautiful bobcat” rescued from a barbed-wire fence in Florida was given a “clean bill of health” and safely released back into the wild, officials said.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 7 a.m. Tuesday to a “heartbreaking sight” near the Tres Belle community off Southeast Cove Road in Stuart, where a bobcat was seen hanging from a barbed-wire fence by one leg, unable to escape.

Deputies, animal services officers, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers worked together to free the “healthy female.”

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

“Deputy Wes McNeal, Animal Services Officer Shannon McGee and Animal Services Supervisor Corporal Christine Polizzi helped carefully get the bobcat off the fence and to safety,” the sheriff’s office said.

The bobcat was transported to a local wildlife hospital, where she was given a “clean bill of health” and cleared for release.

In an update later Tuesday, the sheriff’s office shared photos of its Animal Services Unit returning the bobcat to “a safe spot near where she was found.”

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Martin County Sheriff’s Office