Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities in Florida say an investigation into the sale of puppies connected to a man on the Lee County Animal Abuser Registry led to the rescue of 10 puppies trapped in a hot SUV.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said detectives assisted Lee County Domestic Animal Services (LCDAS) investigating a Craigslist advertisement selling puppies “linked to” Erick de Jesus Canoura, who is listed on the Lee County Animal Abuser Registry.

On Tuesday, investigators made contact with Canoura at a residence in Lehigh Acres. He initially denied having any puppies and allowed deputies to search the residence.

Deputies found 10 puppies inside a Chevrolet Suburban SUV enclosed within the garage. The vehicle had one window “partially” open, the sheriff’s office said, but the temperature inside the vehicle reached 83.3 degrees.

“The puppies were visibly distressed, heavily panting, matted, and covered in urine and feces, with no accessible food or water,” the sheriff’s office said.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Body-worn camera video shows the puppies being removed from the vehicle and prepared for transport to LCDAS, where they received veterinary evaluations.

After obtaining a search warrant, a further search of the residence allegedly revealed additional evidence connecting Canoura to the sale of the puppies.

Canoura was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals; confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or exercise; and violation of county ordinance.

“These puppies were subjected to disgusting conditions, and that is something I will NEVER tolerate in Lee County,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Our Animal Cruelty Task Force will continue working alongside our partners at Domestic Animal Services to ensure those who abuse or neglect defenseless animals are held accountable.”

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