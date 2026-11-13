Portland Police Department; Google Maps

A Tennessee man is facing charges for allegedly shooting his own dog in the head while intoxicated, and while being legally prohibited from having guns.

The Portland Police Department said officers responded to a residence on Nov. 7 for a report of a canine with a “critical wound” to the head. They arrived to find a dog in “significant distress” and determined it had not received veterinary care.

Further investigation indicated the dog’s owner, Brockman Woods, allegedly shot the dog in the head while drunk.

The dog was transported to a veterinary clinic, but had to be euthanized due to the severity of the injuries, police said.

Portland Police Department

When Woods was placed under arrest for aggravated animal cruelty, he allegedly resisted, leading to an additional charge of resisting arrest when he was booked into the Sumner County Jail. Portland is located about 40 miles northeast of Nashville, near the Kentucky border.

On Nov. 8, investigators learned Woods was legally prohibited from possessing firearms, and obtained a search warrant for his residence. Officers recovered multiple firearms and “numerous” rounds of ammunition.

Woods was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after a domestic assault conviction. He was being held at the Sumner county Jail on a $5,000 bond, and his first court appearance was scheduled for Nov. 24.

“Animal cruelty is a serious offense, and incidents involving the intentional mistreatment or abuse of defenseless animals will not be tolerated,” police said. “We encourage anyone who witnesses or suspects animal abuse or neglect to report it to the Portland Police Department.”

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