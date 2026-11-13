Edmonds Police Department

Police in a Seattle suburb say a traffic stop for missing license plates led to the recovery of a stolen firearm and the arrest of a teenage suspect.

The Edmonds Police Department said an officer stopped a “suspicious” vehicle that was operating without license plates shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. After the vehicle pulled into a business parking lot, the driver fled on foot.

The suspect was quickly located and arrested with assistance from neighboring agencies, and arresting officers allegedly recovered a stolen firearm and more than $1,000 in cash.

Edmonds Police Department

Police said the suspect, identified only as a 19-year-old Seattle man, “has a history that includes multiple firearm and violent offenses.” He was booked on charges of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and obstructing.

The vehicle was seized pending a search warrant, as investigators determine whether it was stolen.

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