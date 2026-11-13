Bodycam Video Shows Teen Approach DUI Checkpoint With Bumper Dragging, White Powder Under Her Nose

California Bodycam/YouTube

A July 2025 traffic stop in which a teen who allegedly had white powder on her nose fumbles her way through a DUI checkpoint is getting renewed attention after being shared on a bodycam YouTube channel.

The video was captured on July 5, 2025, and has been shared by the California Bodycam YouTube channel. Despite its name, the incident in question took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The channel alleges the video shows a 19-year-old teen approach a DUI checkpoint with her bumper hanging from her car and dragging on the ground. Police approached the car and quickly noticed that her male passenger had a firearm. They asked the teen to exit the vehicle and began to question her about a white, powdery substance under her nose that they believed to be cocaine.

California Bodycam/YouTube

The teen denied any drug use or impairment, claiming she had to work at 8 a.m. the following day. Regardless, police gave her a field sobriety test. The officer instructed her through an eye test as well as a walking test, which she struggled through and had difficulty following directions.

Eventually, the officer determined that she failed the test and placed her under arrest.

The video continues at the police station, where she is asked to submit to a breath test, which she refuses despite the officer explaining that she could lose her driving privileges and face a harsher sentence if convicted.

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