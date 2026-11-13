Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office; Mega

A man who trafficked a 14-year-old boy was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the crime.

Brandon Holguin was arrested in May 2025 after abandoning the teen on the side of a Los Angeles freeway after using Adderall to get the victim to work late into the night on his online clothing retail business.

Holguin, 27, pleaded no contest and was convicted on November 9 of one felony count each of human trafficking for labor, child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death and furnishing a minor a controlled substance, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to his five-year sentence, he will have to pay $4,300 in restitution for depriving the victim of his possessions.

Holguin is accused of meeting the teen at a thrift store several months before the incident. After their initial meeting, Holguin is said to have repeatedly contacted the boy via text messages promising to improve his home situation. He lured him into his car and reportedly coerced him into giving up his cell phone and other personal possessions, including jewelry.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Without a phone, the child’s family was unable to contact or track him, leaving him at the mercy of Holguin, who trafficked the 14-year-old across multiple cities in California. He brought him to a motel room where he forced the minor to photograph and catalog clothing items that Holguin was trying to sell via online retailers, per a separate release from the Los Angeles DA in May. In order to keep the boy awake to work long into the night, he had the victim ingest Adderall.

Additionally, Holguin is accused of using a fake ID to sell all of the victim’s personal items, pocketing the cash for himself. Days after initially getting the victim in his car and going to the motel, Holguin abandoned him on the side of the road around 2 in the morning. Luckily, he was able to make his way to a nearby business, who alerted authorities on his behalf.

“Human trafficking often includes a predator luring a vulnerable child into illegal labor exploitation, as in this case,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in the sentencing press release. “The defendant, Brandon Holguin, will spend years in prison for his despicable acts of labor trafficking a child, making the child take an amphetamine so he could work all night and cutting off all communications with his family.”

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