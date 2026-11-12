Man Accused of Attacking a Woman at the Yes Motel After She Refused to Do What He Asked

Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation; Google Maps

A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a woman at a place called the Yes Motel after she didn’t do what he asked her to.

Vernon Gregory Tillman was arrested on Sunday, November 8, and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, according to court documents viewed by the National Enquirer. Arrest records show that he was on probation at the time of the arrest.

Arrest records state that Tillman, 70, was staying with a woman in a room at the Yes Motel. She told police that she took a shower and Tillman allegedly became agitated and aggressive when she did not do what he was asking her to do. The report did not specify what the unnamed woman was being asked to do.

The woman claimed Tillman produced a small knife and began attacking her head with it. She was somehow able to break free and call 911. After the alleged attack, the victim suffered various lacerations on her head that required staples to close.

WSVN

Tillman allegedly fled the scene and was later arrested at his residence by police. His records show that he was on probation until 2029 after being released from state prison on charges of armed carjacking and robbery with a weapon.

“Due to the nature of the charge, stabbing somebody in the head with a knife, I’m going to order that there is a no bond hold in your case,” the judge said at his bond hearing, per WSVN.

Tillman has since pleaded not guilty to the charge related to the stabbing incident. He is currently being held by the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department. He is due in court again on Thursday, November 12.

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