Danica Patrick Blasts Texas Senator-Elect James Talarico Over His ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Knowledge

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Danica Patrick is not too thrilled about the massive blue wave that washed over the United States following the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, particularly when it comes to Texas’ Senate race.

The retired professional race car driver, 44, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 4, to slam Senator-elect James Talarico after he defeated Ken Paxton on Tuesday.

Patrick shared a resurfaced campaign clip highlighting the politician’s affinity for RuPaul’s Drag Race, in which Talarico was asked, “Who’s your favorite drag queen in Texas?”

“Oh gosh, probably Alyssa Edwards,” Talarico, 37, replied at the time.

While Patrick didn’t say much with the since-expired report, per Us Weekly, she simply wrote “Seriously. 🤦🏻‍♀️” over the clip.

Edwards, 46, a Texas native who appeared on season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and on season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, was a target in 63-year-old Paxton’s campaign against Talarico, with Paxton using the aforementioned clip of Talarico referencing Edwards in an attack ad.

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When Paxton posted the ad on social media, he wrote, “Meet Alyssa Edwards: James Talarico’s favorite sick and twisted drag queen.”

Edwards responded to the Paxton ad with a powerful letter shared on X, hitting back at Paxton for disparaging her name, character and reputation.

“The way we choose to speak about others often says far more about our own character than it ever will about theirs,” Edwards wrote. “My life may look different from yours, but difference does not diminish character, faith, service, or a person’s ability to positively contribute to their community. Texas is big enough for all of us.”

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Talarico’s win marked a major shift in Texas, with the state electing its first Democratic senator in over 30 years. The state also made history by electing Democrat Gina Hinojosa as Texas’ next governor, defeating incumbent Greg Abbott, to become the state’s first Latina governor and the first Democrat elected governor of Texas since 1990.

As for Patrick, who has become a conservative ally in recent years, campaigning alongside President Donald Trump in 2024, she’s continued to sound off on the election in the days since Tuesday’s blue wave, blasting the Democratic wins in Texas, Minnesota and other states across the country.

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