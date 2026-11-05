Elderly New Hampshire Man Slapped Turning Point Activist During Polling Station Showdown

Laconia PD

Stephen Redic, a 70-year-old man from Laconia, New Hampshire, allegedly slapped a young Turning Point Action activist in a showdown at a polling station on Tuesday.

Redic was arrested and charged with one count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct after the incident that took place amid the midterm elections.

According to the victim, identified as 18-year-old Rainer Vesey by the Laconia Daily Sun, Redic approached his booth outside of Woodland Heights Elementary School “to read a poem about rich people,” NBC 10 Boston reported. After a brief debate, the elderly man allegedly became agitated and began raising his voice.

“You sit there and dare to look me in the face and say I don’t know anything?” Redic shouted.

Rainer Vesey/Instagram

Redic is then seen in a now-viral video giving the booth worker the middle finger and backhanding him across the face before storming off.

“That’s what I know,” he said, adding, “[expletive] you.”

Turning Point Action shared the footage on X, identifying the booth worker as “an 18-year-old.”

Ron Sachs – CNP / MEGA

“He stayed calm. The left got violent,” the organization — which was cofounded by Charlie Kirk — wrote. “Don’t cede the ground, show up to the polls. Your vote helps us outnumber these people.”

Redic is set to be arraigned on December 10.

“The judicial system better take this seriously., This should not end with a slap on the wrist, a meaningless fine, or a simple warning. There needs to be real accountability and consequences,” Laconia mayor Mike Bordessaid on X following Redic’s arrest.

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