‘Pikachu Onesie Bandit’ Arrested For Vandalism After Allegedly Bragging On Livestream

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Colorado say a “Halloween mystery” has been solved and the “Pikachu Onesie Bandit” has been arrested after allegedly bragging about vandalizing banks in a livestream.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 30 posted surveillance images of a suspect, wearing a Pokémon onesie on his head, who allegedly vandalized two banks in the preceding weeks.

On Oct. 19, at around 9:37 p.m., the U.S. Bank at 7550 Shaffer Parkway was vandalized, and on Oct. 20, and around 10:16 p.m., the Wells Fargo bank at 10103 West Belleview Avenue was vandalized.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect used a softball bat to damage doors, signage, and ATMs.

“Not sure if this is a Halloween costume, or just his regular outfit for committing crimes? Let’s do a fashion review,” the sheriff’s office joked when providing the suspect’s description.

“A children’s Halloween onesie draped over his head; a green, knitted zip-up hoodie with dancing bears on the sleeves and a large Grateful Dead graphic on the back; and a stylish red/pink/burgundy scarf to really bring it all together. He was also sporting Hermes Izmir-style black slides and carrying a green Easton Topaz youth or women’s softball bat,” the sheriff’s office said.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

A member of the public submitted a tip to investigators informing them that the suspect was livestreaming on X, talking about the vandalism and sharing his location “repeatedly,” the sheriff’s office said.

The so-called Pikachu Bandit, identified as 30-year-old Chad Alan Reich, was arrested Saturday without incident, and a Pikachu onesie and bat were allegedly found in his vehicle.

Reich was booked into jail on one felony count and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, but the sheriff’s office investigators have since learned he may be linked to other crimes, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

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