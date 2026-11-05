Detectives Search For Victims After Stolen Property Recovered In String Of Storage-Unit Burglaries In California

Walnut Creek Police Department

Authorities in California say they have arrested a prolific storage-unit burglar and recovered stolen property, and investigators are seeking additional victims whose items may have been recovered.

The Walnut Creek Police Department said they began investigating a series of local storage-unit burglaries on Oct. 18. The patrol officer who initially responded identified a potential suspect, and detectives continued the investigation.

On Oct. 27, detectives arrested 43-year-old Francis Robinson in connection with the burglaries, and executed search warrants at multiple storage units associated with him. They recovered stolen property connected to the local burglaries, as well as burglaries that took place in neighboring cities.

Walnut Creek Police Department

Robinson was charged with 26 counts of burglary, with an enhancement for felony offenses committed while out on bail or personal recognizance. He remains in custody with bail set at $3 million.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone whose storage unit was burglarized during the month of October to contact Detective Overton at soverton@walnutcreekpd.com to determine whether any of their property had been recovered.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5844.

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