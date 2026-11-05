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Florida Deputy Wrangles Alligator, Poses For Tourist Photos
By Carrie Collins,2 days ago
Some tourists in Florida got a bucket-list photo opportunity when they witnessed a deputy wrangling a small alligator.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded when a caller reported an alligator near a plaza in a “touristy area.” Osceola County is home to Kissimmee, a hub for major theme parks and resorts.
Body-worn camera video shared by the sheriff’s office shows the deputy singlehandedly subduing the alligator, which appears to be 4–5 feet long, and duct-taping its snout.
Once the gator was secured, a crowd of onlookers approached for photos with the deputy and gator.
“The glamour and excitement ended, and it was back to the water – no trip to the slammer,” the sheriff’s office joked.
The video shows the deputy loading the alligator into the backseat of his patrol vehicle before transporting it to a more suitable wetland area and releasing it.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy in this case has prior experience handling alligators.
“Gators are part of Florida life. Stay alert year-round,” the sheriff’s office said. “Remember never to approach, feed, or handle an alligator, and keep kids and pets away from the water’s edge.”