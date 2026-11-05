Florida Deputy Wrangles Alligator, Poses For Tourist Photos

Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Some tourists in Florida got a bucket-list photo opportunity when they witnessed a deputy wrangling a small alligator.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded when a caller reported an alligator near a plaza in a “touristy area.” Osceola County is home to Kissimmee, a hub for major theme parks and resorts.

Body-worn camera video shared by the sheriff’s office shows the deputy singlehandedly subduing the alligator, which appears to be 4–5 feet long, and duct-taping its snout.

Once the gator was secured, a crowd of onlookers approached for photos with the deputy and gator.

“The glamour and excitement ended, and it was back to the water – no trip to the slammer,” the sheriff’s office joked.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

The video shows the deputy loading the alligator into the backseat of his patrol vehicle before transporting it to a more suitable wetland area and releasing it.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy in this case has prior experience handling alligators.

“Gators are part of Florida life. Stay alert year-round,” the sheriff’s office said. “Remember never to approach, feed, or handle an alligator, and keep kids and pets away from the water’s edge.”

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