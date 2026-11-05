Good Samaritan Rescued 3 From Boat That Caught Fire And Sank Offshore California

U.S. Coast Guard

Three people were rescued by a good Samaritan Friday after their boat caught fire offshore California, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco received a distress call shortly before noon on Friday from a good Samaritan vessel that reported seeing smoke coming from a 32-foot vessel approximately five miles west of Stinson Beach, and a person on board waving their arms.

The Coast Guard launched a motor lifeboat crew from Station Golden Gate and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station San Francisco.

Before the Coast Guard crews arrived, however, the good Samaritan vessel had already rescued all three boaters from the burning vessel, which subsequently sank.

U.S. Coast Guard

The Station Golden Gate crew transferred the three boaters to the lifeboat and, after confirming no medical assistance was required, transported them back to their departure point at Pier 45.

According to the Coast Guard, the vessel’s master reported that the boat began rapidly taking on water through the stern engine compartment before sinking.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

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