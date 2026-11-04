Mother Receives 7 Consecutive Life Sentences for Allowing Husband to Impregnate Her Daughter

Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office

A woman in Oklahoma has been sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences for child neglect and enabling child abuse after her husband impregnated her 11-year-old daughter.

The sentence was handed down to Cherie Walker by a Muskogee County judge on October 30, according to ABC affiliate KTUL, after she was found guilty on July 17 of one felony count of enabling child abuse and six counts of felony child neglect for the six children who were living in her home.

The investigation into Cherie, 34, and her husband, Dustin Walker, began in October 2025 after Cherie’s daughter gave birth in August 2025 at home without prenatal care or medical assistance. The Walkers claimed at the time they had no idea she was pregnant, per People.

According to court records reviewed by the magazine, the umbilical cord was still attached when emergency responders arrived. The daughter was taken to the hospital for hemorrhaging, according to KTUL at the time, with emergency personnel cutting the cord.

Investigators, alerted by the hospital, found five other children living in the home, which was described as “deplorable” and without running water, per Fox affiliate KOKH.

KJRH

DNA testing revealed that the girl’s stepfather, Dustin, 35, was the biological father of her baby. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 42 years in June, to be served consecutively, per KTUL, after pleading guilty in March to felony child abuse and six counts of child neglect.

The child’s grandmother, Michelle Justus, was also charged in relation to the case after prosecutors argued she was allegedly aware of the abuse and did nothing to stop it, per NBC affiliate KJRH. She pleaded not guilty and in August waived her right to a jury trial, per the outlet.

According to court records reviewed by the National Enquirer, her trial is set to begin January 12, 2027.

“It’s very emotional to realize that a child at the age of 10 and 11 was having [intimate relations] with their stepfather, that she became pregnant, and no one took her to the doctor and she gave birth at home,” said District Attorney Janet Hutson at Dustin’s hearing, per KJRH.

“When you complicate that with the severe deplorable uninhabitable conditions of that home,” she continued. “To know that’s where she gave birth, where those children lived, without even the ability to get a drink of water in the middle of the night, it affected everyone in law enforcement.”

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