New Jersey Gynecologist Charged With Sexually Assaulting 3 Patients During Examinations

Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office; Ingram Publishing/Newscom/The Mega Agency

A gynecologist in New Jersey has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault after he was alleged to have abused three separate patients in his Mount Laurel, New Jersey, office between December 2024 and March 2025.

Dr. Jerome Check of Melrose Park, Pennsylvania, has been released from custody after making an appearance at Superior Court in Mount Holly, New Jersey, per CBS News. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office filed the charges on Monday, November 2, according to ABC affiliate WPVI, as investigators seek other possible victims.

Two of the alleged victims told investigators they thought their visit was a consultation until the fertility specialist, 80, told them an intensive physical exam was necessary, per WPVI. According to prosecutors, he was allegedly alone with them in the examination room.

The case is next set to be presented before a grand jury for possible indictment, according to CBS News.

Ingram Publishing/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Defense attorney Robin Lord said Check was innocent, per WKXW. “The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the public to accept that a patient in stirrups, in a gown, in a gynecologist’s office, had no idea a gynecological exam was coming. That claim does not even survive common sense,” Lord told the station.

“It’s about time they start investigating cases before they file criminal charges that materially effect [sic] the reputation of good people,” Lord continued. “Dr. Check is a well-respected expert in his field who has served this community for decades and has brought joy to families throughout the area.”

Check was head of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Cooper University Hospital, as well as a professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.

“Dr. Jerome Check is not employed by Cooper Norcross Health,” a spokesperson told CBS News. “After today’s announcement, all his affiliations at Cooper Norcross Health have been suspended effective immediately.”

According to his since-cleared bio page for CMSRU, reviewed by CBS News, Check was named among South Jersey Magazine‘s “Best Doctors 2015” and Inside Jersey Magazine‘s “Top Docs for Women” that same year.

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