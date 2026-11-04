Two Parents Confront Adult Neighbors on Video After Finding Psychedelic Gummies in Kids’ Halloween Bags

YouTube/NBC 7 San Diego

After taking their kids trick-or-treating in Ocean Beach, California, two outraged fathers returned to confront one household after they claimed their children picked up gummy mushrooms allegedly laced with psilocybin.

Cameron Hunter and Frank Carey told NBC affiliate KNSD they were walking behind their children when Carey noticed his 2-year-old son pick up an unusual package from a bowl sitting unattended on a porch.

“I took it out of his hand and saw that there was a dosage on the front of it, five grams,” Carey told the news station. “[I] flipped it around and read ‘psilocybin mushrooms.'”

According to the California Post, that dosage is “enough to send anyone on a nauseating trip.”

YouTube/NBC 7 San Diego

The fathers said they returned to the house, where they found the bowl still on the porch, with Hunter recording part of their confrontation with the woman who answered the door.

“These all have drugs in them,” one of the men said, to which the woman claimed ignorance.

“I didn’t realize they were bad, I don’t know,” she said in footage shared by KNSD. “Sorry.”

“They’re psilocybin mushrooms,” one of the fathers said,” Like, [they’re] kids.”

The gummies were in colorful packaging under the label “Caps R Us” with a cartoon giraffe on it, per the news station. Carey described the packaging as “very similar to something you’d buy at a candy store.”

When KNSD talked to the homeowner, Shawn Barger, on Monday, November 2, he told them his wife had been confused by the Halloween confrontation. He also denied putting out the gummies.

YouTube/NBC 7 San Diego

“I looked it up and they’re like 20 bucks a piece,” he told the news station. “It’s probably like $300 worth of gummies. I don’t have $300 to, like, spend to make myself look bad, you know what I mean. It’s ridiculous.”

According to Barger, the house has a reputation and rarely receives visitors.

“I don’t know, everyone thinks it’s like the witch house or the dead house or the scary house or something,” he said.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed to KNSD it had received a Halloween night report about a house potentially distributing drugs and was investigating. Lt. Cesar Jimenez said investigators would have to test the gummies to confirm what they are made of, which would determine if a crime occurred. They are also looking into how the gummies ended up on the porch.

Jimenez praised the two fathers for accompanying their children trick-or-treating, checking what they collected, safely confronting the homeowners and then contacting the police.

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