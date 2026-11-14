National City retail is busy right now—gyms, malls, and big-box stores are all hiring. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Planet Fitness (One World Fitness)

Planet Fitness (One World Fitness) Location: National City, CA

Type: Full-time, weekdays

Pay: $17.40/hour

Front desk role greeting members, giving tours, answering phones, and keeping the club clean. Good fit if you’re upbeat, into fitness, and want a place that promotes from within into leadership.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Location: National City, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.90 – $20.90/hour

Lead the back-of-house team: truck unloading, stock flow, and keeping the receiving area organized. Great if you have 1+ year of retail supervisor experience and want growth, store discounts, and full-time benefits.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Plaza Bonita, National City, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly + 3% commission on eligible sales (plus benefits)

Help shoppers find fragrances they love, hit sales goals, and keep the beauty area looking sharp. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of customer service or sales, enjoy beauty products, and like working in a busy mall setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.