National City has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping buildings in top shape. These roles are full-time, come with benefits, and offer room to grow your skills.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1200 Highland Ave, National City, CA 91950

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on refrigeration and HVAC systems in local Walmart stores while learning under an experienced tech. Full benefits, bonus eligibility, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid education through Live Better U. Requires EPA Type I & II certification, ability to work at heights, lift 50 lbs, and keep a strong driving record.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1200 Highland Ave, National City, CA 91950

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General facilities and maintenance role covering plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and equipment repairs in Walmart stores. You’ll handle work orders, emergency calls, and inspections, with full benefits, bonus eligibility, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid education. Needs a valid driver’s license plus either 1+ year maintenance experience or 2+ years Walmart store experience.

Employer: Related (Related Affordable)

(Related Affordable) Location: National City, CA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt (overtime eligible)

Salary: $29.00–$30.00/hour + annual performance bonus

Lead the maintenance team for an apartment community, handling work orders, make-readies, daily property inspections, and vendor coordination. Comes with 19+ days PTO, medical/vision/dental options, 401(k), paid life insurance, mental health resources, fertility benefits, and tuition/certification support. Looking for 3+ years maintenance experience and 2+ years supervising, with strong skills in HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, painting, and electrical/appliance repair.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.