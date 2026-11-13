National City’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across town. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: National City, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $24.90/hour

Why it’s interesting: Mix of customer service and stocking work, plus possible HUB order pulling. Bilingual (Spanish/English) is a big plus, and they offer 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, PTO, tuition help, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Petco

Location: 3430 Highland Ave, National City, CA 91950

Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay: $16.00 – $22.00/hour (start rate $16.90)

Why it’s interesting: Great if you love animals and talking with people. You’ll help pet parents find the right products, care for in-store animals, and keep the sales floor looking good in a fast-paced, pet-focused environment.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5023

Location: 1200 Highland Ave, National City, CA 91950

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

Pay: $17 – $30/hour (plus possible shift premiums and incentives)

(plus possible shift premiums and incentives) Why it’s interesting: You’ll focus on customer service and creative merchandising in the health and beauty area. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—retail spots like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.