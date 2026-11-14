Natick’s retail scene is busy right now, with several big brands hiring full-time staff. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Natick, MA

Type: Full-time (average 30+ hours/week )

(average ) Pay: $20.50/hour starting, with scheduled increases up to $22.50/hour by Year 5

Hands-on store role: stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and keeping the store clean while delivering friendly service. Comes with 401(k) + match, medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, and paid parental leave for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: lululemon

Location: Natick, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50–$23.59/hour base, plus ~$2/hour target bonus (total target $22.50–$25.59/hour)

Front-of-store role focused on guest experience and product education for athletic and yoga gear. You’ll move around the floor, help with buy-online/pickup orders, and enjoy perks like health benefits, retirement savings match, paid time off, and a strong employee discount, subject to eligibility.

Employer: ALDO Group

Location: Natick, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$24.00/hour

Step into store leadership with a mix of customer service, sales, scheduling, hiring, and training. This role suits someone ready to grow in retail management, with 401(k) + match, health, dental, paid time off, and employee discounts.

Employer: ALDO Group

Location: Natick, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$24.00/hour

Designed for people who want a clear path into management. You’ll learn store operations, sales, inventory, hiring, and training while working closely with experienced managers. Includes 401(k) + match, health and dental benefits, flexible schedule, and employee discount.

Employer: Tillys

Location: 1245 Worcester Street, Space #2148, Natick, MA 01760

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Help lead the store and team while making sure every shopper gets the “Tillys Experience.” You’ll support hiring, training, and daily operations, with 401(k), medical, dental, vision (with medical), sick/vacation time, and strong in-store discounts.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Natick’s retail jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.