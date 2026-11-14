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🐱 Friendly Natick Cats Ready for Adoption at SPIN
Looking for a new feline friend in Natick, MA? These sweet cats are waiting at Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) for someone just like you.
Lua Moon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) — (781) 235-1218
Lua Moon is a tiny tabby baby, and SPIN is still learning all about her. You don’t have to wait, though — you can stop by during open hours and meet this little cutie in person.
👉 Meet Lua Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
oreo kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) — (781) 235-1218
Oreo kitten is a handsome gray/blue baby boy looking for his first real home. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Oreo kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
(Note: Oreo kitten appears in two listings; this is the same kitten.)
Fritz
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) — (781) 235-1218
Fritz is a fluffy brown tabby and white gentleman with a long, soft coat. If you love brushing and quiet company, this adult boy may be just what you’re looking for.
👉 Meet Fritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jemson
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) — (781) 235-1218
Jemson is a striking black-and-white adult cat. If you’d like a grown-up kitty who’s past the tiny kitten stage, Jemson could be a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Jemson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leo A.T
- Breed: Siberian
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or Chocolate / Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) — (781) 235-1218
Leo A.T is a young Siberian boy and a total sweetheart. The volunteer who met him said he was almost impossible to photograph because he was too busy making biscuits, head-butting for pets, and asking for attention. If you want an affectionate cat, Leo A.T is worth a visit.
👉 Meet Leo A.T and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rave
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) — (781) 235-1218
Rave is a sleek all-black adult cat. If you love classic “house panther” looks, this boy might be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Rave and apply to adopt on adoptapet
How to Visit SPIN
Stray Pets In Need (SPIN) has weekly open adoption hours where you can drop in and meet the cats:
- Address: 5 Overbrook Terrace, Natick, MA
- Hours: Fridays 5–7 pm, Saturdays & Sundays 3–6 pm
- Phone: (781) 235-1218
You can speed things up by filling out an adoption application before you go, then stop by during open hours to see who steals your heart.
If you’re in or near Natick, please share these kitties with friends and family, or call SPIN to set up a visit. Your share or visit could be the step that gets one of them into a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.