Looking for a new feline friend in Natick, MA? These sweet cats are waiting at Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) for someone just like you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) — (781) 235-1218

Lua Moon is a tiny tabby baby, and SPIN is still learning all about her. You don’t have to wait, though — you can stop by during open hours and meet this little cutie in person.

👉 Meet Lua Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) — (781) 235-1218

Oreo kitten is a handsome gray/blue baby boy looking for his first real home. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Oreo kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

(Note: Oreo kitten appears in two listings; this is the same kitten.)

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) — (781) 235-1218

Fritz is a fluffy brown tabby and white gentleman with a long, soft coat. If you love brushing and quiet company, this adult boy may be just what you’re looking for.

👉 Meet Fritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) — (781) 235-1218

Jemson is a striking black-and-white adult cat. If you’d like a grown-up kitty who’s past the tiny kitten stage, Jemson could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Jemson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siberian

Siberian Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or Chocolate / Brown Tabby

Brown or Chocolate / Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) — (781) 235-1218

Leo A.T is a young Siberian boy and a total sweetheart. The volunteer who met him said he was almost impossible to photograph because he was too busy making biscuits, head-butting for pets, and asking for attention. If you want an affectionate cat, Leo A.T is worth a visit.

👉 Meet Leo A.T and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Stray Pets In Need of Mass. Inc. (SPIN) — (781) 235-1218

Rave is a sleek all-black adult cat. If you love classic “house panther” looks, this boy might be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Rave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

How to Visit SPIN

Stray Pets In Need (SPIN) has weekly open adoption hours where you can drop in and meet the cats:

Address: 5 Overbrook Terrace, Natick, MA

5 Overbrook Terrace, Natick, MA Hours: Fridays 5–7 pm , Saturdays & Sundays 3–6 pm

Fridays , Saturdays & Sundays Phone: (781) 235-1218

You can speed things up by filling out an adoption application before you go, then stop by during open hours to see who steals your heart.

If you’re in or near Natick, please share these kitties with friends and family, or call SPIN to set up a visit. Your share or visit could be the step that gets one of them into a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.