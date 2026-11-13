Natick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and labs looking for people who want steady, hands-on work with patients and diagnostics.

Here are several solid openings in Natick, MA right now:

Employer: MetroWest Medical Center

MetroWest Medical Center Location: Natick, MA (psychiatric unit)

(psychiatric unit) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.76 – $23.64/hour + up to $2,500 sign-on bonus (based on eligibility)

+ (based on eligibility) Why it’s worth a look: Direct patient contact in an adult behavioral health unit—taking vitals, helping with daily activities, and supporting group therapy. Good fit if you’re empathetic, have 1+ year experience, a high school diploma, and CPR certification, and want strong benefits and career growth.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare Location: Natick, MA

Type: Full-time locum tenens (intermittent weekends)

Pay: $92.15 – $99.75/hour

Setting: Inpatient psychiatric unit, ages 10 through elderly

Inpatient psychiatric unit, ages Why it’s worth a look: High hourly rate, weekend coverage with need expected for about a year. You’ll provide family medicine-style care to psych inpatients. Must be board certified with ACLS, BLS, PALS, and hold a Massachusetts license; AMN handles malpractice, travel, and lodging.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Natick, MA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM , rotational weekends

Monday–Friday, , rotational weekends Pay: $34.45 – $37.78/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Work with state-of-the-art lab equipment in a Rapid Response Lab for a Fortune 500 leader. Day-one benefits for eligible FT staff, bonus potential, and strong career paths. Best if you have a BS in Medical Technology (or related) and clinical lab experience.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.