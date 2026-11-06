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🏥 Natick Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now
Natick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care to private practices. Here are a few solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Behavioral Health Tech – Adult
- Employer: MetroWest Medical Center
- Location: Natick, MA (Leonard Morse behavioral health center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.76 – $23.64/hour + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus (based on eligibility)
Support adult patients on a psychiatric unit—taking vitals, helping with daily activities, and keeping a calm, therapeutic environment. Good fit if you have 1+ year experience, a high school diploma, and CPR certification, and want strong benefits and room to grow in a hospital setting.
Dental Assistant (Part-time – Maternity Leave Coverage)
- Employer: Papageorgiou Dental Associates
- Location: Natick, MA 01760
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: From $25.00/hour, based on experience
Help a local dental office 2 days a week (Tuesdays required) from early January to end of May with some flexibility on dates. You’ll assist chairside, take X-rays, and may float to the front desk; Dental Assisting certification or equivalent training is required.
Licensed CNA / Home Health Aide (HHA)
- Employer: Elder Care Homecare
- Location: Natick, MA area (in-home care; work across Greater Boston & nearby regions)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per diem
- Pay: From $24.00/hour
Provide in-home care to seniors—helping with daily living, light housekeeping, and companionship—with flexible schedules (days, nights, and live-in options). You’ll need 1+ year caregiving experience, a current CNA or HHA certificate, and your own transportation; benefits include 401(k), health insurance, weekly pay, and overtime opportunities.
If something here feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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