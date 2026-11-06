🏥 Natick Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Natick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care to private practices. Here are a few solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: MetroWest Medical Center

MetroWest Medical Center Location: Natick, MA (Leonard Morse behavioral health center)

(Leonard Morse behavioral health center) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.76 – $23.64/hour + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus (based on eligibility)

Support adult patients on a psychiatric unit—taking vitals, helping with daily activities, and keeping a calm, therapeutic environment. Good fit if you have 1+ year experience, a high school diploma, and CPR certification, and want strong benefits and room to grow in a hospital setting.

Employer: Papageorgiou Dental Associates

Papageorgiou Dental Associates Location: Natick, MA 01760

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $25.00/hour, based on experience

Help a local dental office 2 days a week (Tuesdays required) from early January to end of May with some flexibility on dates. You’ll assist chairside, take X-rays, and may float to the front desk; Dental Assisting certification or equivalent training is required.

Employer: Elder Care Homecare

Elder Care Homecare Location: Natick, MA area (in-home care; work across Greater Boston & nearby regions)

(in-home care; work across Greater Boston & nearby regions) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per diem

Pay: From $24.00/hour

Provide in-home care to seniors—helping with daily living, light housekeeping, and companionship—with flexible schedules (days, nights, and live-in options). You’ll need 1+ year caregiving experience, a current CNA or HHA certificate, and your own transportation; benefits include 401(k), health insurance, weekly pay, and overtime opportunities.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.