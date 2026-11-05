👔 Natick, MA Executive & Management – Multiple High-Impact Roles

Natick has a nice mix of federal, startup, and tech leadership roles right now. If you’re ready to step up your impact, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) – Navy Clothing & Textile Research Facility

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) – Navy Clothing & Textile Research Facility Location: Natick, MA

Type: Full-time, federal civilian

Salary: Not listed (federal GS scale; see posting)

Support the Department of the Navy with analytical and administrative work that actually shapes how programs run. Ideal if you have GS-7 level experience (or similar) and enjoy data, metrics, and improving processes using tools like Microsoft Office, ERP systems, and spreadsheets.

Employer: MathWorks

Location: Natick, MA (hybrid: office + home)

(hybrid: office + home) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex, cross-team software programs that turn models and algorithms into deployable code for embedded and safety‑critical systems. Great fit if you have a technical degree, 6+ years of professional experience, and like organizing big projects, managing risk, and using data to guide software development.

Employer: Aila Technologies

Location: Natick, MA

Type: Full-time, Director-level

Salary: Not listed

Own the strategy and roadmap for Aila’s data-heavy intelligence platform that powers frontline work in retail, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. Hands-on role for a senior product leader (7+ years PM experience) who likes working with SDKs/APIs, real-time data, and talking directly with enterprise customers.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.