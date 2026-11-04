🎓 Natick Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70/hr+ Options

Natick’s education scene is busy right now, with roles for both licensed specialists and classroom teachers. If you like working with kids and teens, there’s a nice mix of full-time, part-time, and flexible gigs here.

Employer: ACCEPT Education Collaborative

ACCEPT Education Collaborative Location: Natick & Medway, MA

Type: Full-time (listed as Exempt Professional)

(listed as Exempt Professional) Salary: $58,000 – $113,000 per year

Application deadline: Posted until filled

Work across three sites supporting about 150 students with a wide range of learning, behavioral, and mental health needs. This role is very hands-on with evaluations, counseling, crisis support, and staff consultation, and lets you practice across all domains of the NASP model in a mission-driven, regional nonprofit.

Employer: EarlyDay

EarlyDay Location: Natick, MA & Middlesex County

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Teach or assist in K–4 classrooms with a focus on play-based, age-appropriate learning and a warm, inclusive environment. This is a good fit if you have EEC Teacher Certification and want solid benefits (health, dental, PTO, retirement, tuition reimbursement) plus flexible scheduling options.

Employer: Walnut Hill School for the Arts

Walnut Hill School for the Arts Location: Natick, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $60 – $70 per hour

Play for musical theater classes Monday–Thursday afternoons, record accompaniment tracks, and coach students on their pieces. Ideal if you’re a strong sight-reader who loves musical theater and wants to work with serious high school–aged performers at a well-known arts high school.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many schools are open to different schedules and backgrounds if you’re the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.