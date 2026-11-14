Natchitoches has steady hiring right now in juvenile justice and public safety. If you’ve got law enforcement, military, or case management experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Office of Juvenile Justice (State of Louisiana)

Office of Juvenile Justice (State of Louisiana) Location: Natchitoches Regional Office, Natchitoches, LA

Salary: $3,445.87 – $6,316.27 monthly (SER: $1,590.40 – $2,084.80 biweekly , level 1–3)

(SER: , level 1–3) Type: Full-time, Classified, Probational

Work with justice-involved youth, coordinate services, and help reduce recidivism while collaborating with courts, law enforcement, and community programs. Requires experience in corrections/law enforcement, active-duty military, or 6 years’ work experience / bachelor’s degree, plus a valid Louisiana driver’s license, ability to carry firearms, pass drug screen and background check, and complete Corrections Juvenile Services-Agent Curriculum. Includes state benefits, retirement, paid holidays, and parental leave.

If this sounds like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in before the deadline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.