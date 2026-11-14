Natchitoches has some solid front-line retail and service jobs open right now, from big-box stores to a local home improvement favorite. Good mix of full-time and part-time if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Stine

Stine Location: Natchitoches, LA (5690 Hwy 1 Bypass)

(5690 Hwy 1 Bypass) Type: Full-time, hourly pay

You’ll be the friendly face up front, greeting customers, running the register, answering phones, and helping with basic questions. Light physical work in a climate-controlled store, and no formal experience required—great if you’ve done cashiering or just like talking with people.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #170

Walmart Supercenter #170 Location: 925 Keyser Ave, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible hourly premiums and incentives

This role helps customers with their vehicle service while they shop, mixing customer service with basic auto care coordination. Comes with strong Walmart benefits for part-timers, including health coverage options, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and tuition-paid education programs.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1220 Texas St, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Type: Full-time

Help run the store day to day—opening/closing, stocking, cash deposits, and leading the team. Good fit if you have retail or grocery experience and want to step into management with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.