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🛒 Natchitoches Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail Roles Hiring
Natchitoches has some solid front-line retail and service jobs open right now, from big-box stores to a local home improvement favorite. Good mix of full-time and part-time if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.
Head Cashier - FT
- Employer: Stine
- Location: Natchitoches, LA (5690 Hwy 1 Bypass)
- Type: Full-time, hourly pay
You’ll be the friendly face up front, greeting customers, running the register, answering phones, and helping with basic questions. Light physical work in a climate-controlled store, and no formal experience required—great if you’ve done cashiering or just like talking with people.
Auto Care Center Service Writer
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #170
- Location: 925 Keyser Ave, Natchitoches, LA 71457
- Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)
- Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible hourly premiums and incentives
This role helps customers with their vehicle service while they shop, mixing customer service with basic auto care coordination. Comes with strong Walmart benefits for part-timers, including health coverage options, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and tuition-paid education programs.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 1220 Texas St, Natchitoches, LA 71457
- Type: Full-time
Help run the store day to day—opening/closing, stocking, cash deposits, and leading the team. Good fit if you have retail or grocery experience and want to step into management with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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